Piper Sandler Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $20.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.58.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.