Piper Sandler Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $5.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.