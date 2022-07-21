Piper Sandler Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $132.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.58.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

