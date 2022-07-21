Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.56

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $109.10 million and approximately $366,426.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00267980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00080761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00073748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003199 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,293,391 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

