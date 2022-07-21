PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $153.95 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $153.95 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,717.10 or 0.99897298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.