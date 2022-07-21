PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $161.82 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $161.82 million and $19.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

