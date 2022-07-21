PlayGame One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,068.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $282,982.93 and approximately $2,068.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.25 or 1.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars.

