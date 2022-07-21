Polkamon (PMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00330743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015501 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.
About Polkamon
Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.
Buying and Selling Polkamon
