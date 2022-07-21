Polychain Monsters Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $627,041.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

