Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €80.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($80.81) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAH3. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.0 %

ETR:PAH3 traded down €0.70 ($0.71) on Thursday, hitting €69.68 ($70.38). The stock had a trading volume of 598,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €59.06 ($59.66) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($98.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.10 and its 200 day moving average is €78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

