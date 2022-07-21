Portion (PRT) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Portion (PRT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Portion has a total market capitalization of $636,101.46 and approximately $1,082.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,164.26 or 1.00007864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

