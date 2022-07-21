PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $679,260.45 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $679,260.45 and approximately $218.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,949.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.65 or 0.06730500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00252358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00107706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00650002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00529849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,209 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

