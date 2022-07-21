Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Cap Tops $186,272.39

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $186,272.39 and approximately $1,836.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
