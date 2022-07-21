Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Up 2.5%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

