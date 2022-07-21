PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 1,786,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.70.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

