Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 285,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:PDS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $765.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

