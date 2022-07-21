Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Insider Sells £160,713 in Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 1,785,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £160,713 ($192,125.52).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of LON:PRD opened at GBX 8.43 ($0.10) on Thursday. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.38 ($0.18).

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

