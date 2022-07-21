Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.