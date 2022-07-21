Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSET opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

