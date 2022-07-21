Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.6% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

