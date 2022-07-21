PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Up 6.2%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.22. 4,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $4,484,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

