Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,878 shares of company stock valued at $800,308 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 38.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

