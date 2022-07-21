Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00392136 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014842 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032532 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
