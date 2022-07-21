Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $183.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.54.

Prologis stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

