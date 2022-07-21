Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.14-5.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.15.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

