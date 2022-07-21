Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $65.35 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $65.35 million and $827,250.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.30 or 0.99969981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.