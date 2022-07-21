QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Shares Down 20%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

QDM International Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 7.74.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary.

