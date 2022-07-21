QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QNTQY stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($3.96) to GBX 361 ($4.32) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

