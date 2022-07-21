Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ:XM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,703. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $29,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,833,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,433,000 after purchasing an additional 674,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $14,230,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

