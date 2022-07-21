Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,163. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.