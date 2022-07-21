Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,163. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.