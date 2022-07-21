QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.39 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.