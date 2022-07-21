Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.0 %

Quest Resource stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,199 shares of company stock worth $583,906 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.