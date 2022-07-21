Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.