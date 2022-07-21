Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Real Matters Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

