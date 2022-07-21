Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 32,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

