Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $238,435.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

