Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $238,435.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
