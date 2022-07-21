Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 590,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,115,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.