Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 243,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,853. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

