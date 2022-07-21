Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.94. 124,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,238. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

