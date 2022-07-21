Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 1,307,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,842,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.