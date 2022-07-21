Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,319. The company has a market capitalization of $334.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

