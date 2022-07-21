Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

