Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 293 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 209,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

