Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 0.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.67. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.06 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

