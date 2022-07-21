Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kemper by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 216,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $12,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,364. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

