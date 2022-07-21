Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.25. Repay shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 1,333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Repay Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

