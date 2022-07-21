Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

7/15/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00.

7/14/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WDC opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,181 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

