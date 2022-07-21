Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 6 5 0 2.45 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, suggesting that its stock price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.82 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.39 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.50 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

