Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 1,846,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

